WWE Fans Love the Crowd Finally Wearing Masks on Monday Night Raw

One of the biggest complaints fans have had ever since WWE continued its program through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was how unsafe it seemed to be. This only got more exacerbated by recent reports that have noted several employees for the company tested positive for the disease, and even shifting around WWE's taping schedule. It seems all of these factors have caused WWE to change things...slightly. Rather than remove its "crowd" of Performance Center trainees, now they are allowed to wear masks through Monday Night Raw's duration.

WWE fans definitely are receiving this well as wearing these masks and practicing proper social distancing is one of the ways to better keep WWE's employees safe and healthy through this troublesome time. It's a step in the right direction, and it's a step fans are questioning the validity of.

