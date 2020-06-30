WWE Fans Love the Crowd Finally Wearing Masks on Monday Night Raw
One of the biggest complaints fans have had ever since WWE continued its program through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was how unsafe it seemed to be. This only got more exacerbated by recent reports that have noted several employees for the company tested positive for the disease, and even shifting around WWE's taping schedule. It seems all of these factors have caused WWE to change things...slightly. Rather than remove its "crowd" of Performance Center trainees, now they are allowed to wear masks through Monday Night Raw's duration.
WWE fans definitely are receiving this well as wearing these masks and practicing proper social distancing is one of the ways to better keep WWE's employees safe and healthy through this troublesome time. It's a step in the right direction, and it's a step fans are questioning the validity of.
Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the masks, and let us know what you think! Does seeing masks in the crowd bother you? Is it an improvement over their previous maskless set up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Good Start!
prevnext
I like the chaotic start to #WWERaw. Also, the crowd's wearing masks!!! Also also, Samoa Joe! And, "Just like that." *snap*???👀— 🇵🇭🎶Angel Jones🎶🇺🇸 (@Tgaret990) June 30, 2020
Still Not Perfect...
prevnext
Oh good #WWE finally make the "crowd" wear masks after their Covid outbreak, and there's clearly one NXT asshole jobber not wearing one by the ramp. 🙄 #WWERAW— 🅃🄷🅁🄴🄴🅶 (@_ThreeG) June 30, 2020
Is it Too Late Anyway?
prevnext
@WWE a little late for the wrestlers to start wearing masks don't you think #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uAxJcYG8eT— Nathan_Bomb (@nathan_bomb) June 30, 2020
That's...Something
prevnext
Everyone in the "crowd" wearing masks..... That's something I guess. And starting off with the contract signing is a stroke of genius. Wonder if Nadia will get her wish on a mixed tag, they certainly sowed some seeds for it if they do. #WWERaw— SandraLynn 🐺🦊 (@WaterlilySan) June 30, 2020
Now to Go One Step Further...
prevnext
Hmm. Facemasks in the audience. Now if they were clever, image the whole "audience" wearing Luchadore masks. #WWERAW— Randy Caldwell (@misterperturbed) June 30, 2020
You Love to See it!
prevnext
Glad to see the crowd wearing masks. #WWERaw— ☆Ashley☆ (@deadly_ashley) June 30, 2020
Will This Be Enough?
prevnext
Having the talent outside the ring ONLY NOW wearing masks is throwing a glass of water on the Chicago fire #WWERaw #WWE— Do Androids Dream of Electric Pete (@PTFilm) June 30, 2020
Masks are Cool Anyway!
prev
Aside from any health benefits, aesthetically I like the masks. Gives the audience a slightly edgier look than them just being gurning randos #WWERaw— Jeremy (@Jeremy8911) June 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.