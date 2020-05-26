Nia Jax Wins Triple Threat Match During WWE Monday Night Raw, Facing Asuka at Backlash

✖

With Asuka gearing up for her first title defense since winning the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, now she has an opponent for WWE Backlash after Nia Jax defeated both NXT Women's Champion Charlotte and Natalya in a heated triple threat match during Monday Night Raw. WWE confirmed the Backlash pay-per-view would be making its return on June 14th, and the card for it is already stacking up with some great looking matches. Not only will it apparently have the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton, but now Nia Jax is making her way through!

The triple threat match between Charlotte, Natalya, and Nia Jax seemed like it could go any way as Charlotte and Natalya started working together to deal some significant damage to Nia throughout. But surprisingly, it was Nia who had won at the end of the day and now she's on her way to challenging Asuka.

With Becky Lynch forgoing the title after announcing her pregnancy, the path to the top of the women's roster was made all too clear. Asuka winning the Raw Women's Championship as a result of her winning the Money in the Bank briefcase not only made her an official Grand Slam Champion, but also put a huge title on her back.

Nia Jax recently made her return right before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but has made no qualms about challenging Asuka directly. Charlotte and Natalya entered the picture recently in the hopes that one of them would get the title opportunity, but Jax winning here is yet another showcase of the upward momentum she has been experiencing ever since she came back from injury.

There's a question as to whether or not she will be able to carry this momentum to a victory against Asuka, but it's yet another reason to tune into Backlash next month!

