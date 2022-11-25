Rumor Killer on WWE's Planned 2023 Money in the Bank Winner

What once began as a guaranteed glimpse into the WWE's next world champion has quickly spiraled into nothing more than an uncertain opportunity. Introduced in 2005, the Money in the Bank briefcase led to ten consecutive successful cash-ins until 2012, when John Cena won his guaranteed title shot by disqualification when the Big Show interfered in his Raw 1000 WWE Title match against then-champion CM Punk. After Cena broke the success streak, future winners like Damien Sandow, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman would all leave their cash-in matches without gold around their waist. Most recently, 2022 Men's Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory used his shot on WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, but lost thanks to outside interference from Bobby Lashley.

Even with the recent rocky results of the Money in the Bank contract, WWE might be looking to spice up the match come 2023. Reports have circulated that the company is considering scrapping the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event altogether and moving the ladder match back to its original home, WWE WrestleMania. On top of that, rumors have made the rounds that SmackDown superstar LA Knight was a lock to take home the briefcase next year.

Much like the status of the premium live event, a new report from Fightful Select has emphasized that Knight winning the contract is not at all guaranteed.

"I like LA Knight, but we don't even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year's Money in the Bank," an anonymous WWE source told Fightful. "If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn't have been hard to take [Austin] Theory's to put on him. I've never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn't happen, because he's a great performer, but it's not been discussed."

Knight recently made his official main roster debut after months of portraying Max Dupri. Since shedding himself of Maximum Male Models, Knight has turned heel and engaged in a feud with Bray Wyatt.

While Knight is new to WWE audiences, the 40-year-old wrestler is no spring chicken. After competing on The Rock's reality TV series The Hero in the early 2010s, Knight found success in Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance as Eli Drake before making the jump to WWE in 2021.