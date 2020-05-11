WWE Money In The Bank: Vince McMahon's Dinosaur Skull In His WWE Office Is Real

Fans were shocked a number of times throughout the Men's portion of the final big match in WWE's Money In The Bank tonight but what caught many viewers' attention was the giant T-Rex skull that was hanging in Vince McMahon's office, and we're here to tell you that the skull is in fact real! With Otis winning the night and becoming the new "Mr. Money In The Bank", many are still reeling from the strange wall ornament that is hanging in Vince's home away from home!

Many years ago, Vince McMahon posted on social media with regards to the T-Rex Skull, which is but one of the things that are hanging on his office wall, including a painting of American soldiers above his work station. While Vince doesn't reference the skull as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan burst into his office, many fans couldn't believe what they were seeing as the large prehistoric predator's remains were hanging in the president and CEO of the WWE's office!

Vince McMahon posted years ago on his Official Twitter Account that the T-Rex Skull was indeed real, and that it represented his "voracious appetite for life", which is such a "Vince move" that we're surprised he only has the one dinosaur remnant hanging in his office:

It's on my wall and symbolic of my voracious appetite for life. pic.twitter.com/AuitV4M31C — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 17, 2013

Vince McMahon is a strong personality within the organization of World Wrestling Entertainment, not just in its offices, but in the ring as well. Throughout the years, McMahon has taken to the center stage, having feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and others as he bulked up to look the part and entered the ring with his patented "No Chance" intro music. While Vince hasn't wrestled for some time, it's clear that his idiosyncratic character still is exhibited in his surroundings, helping to create the current landscape of the company.

With King Corbin inadvertently smashing the mirror on the wall of the WWE Headquarters work out room, it seems as if Vince should feel lucky that the T-Rex Skull wasn't on the receiving end of any big weights as well!

