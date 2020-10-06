Mustafa Ali Posts First Message After Revealing He's the Leader of Retribution

✖

Mustafa Ali made a shocking revelation on this week's Monday Night Raw when he revealed himself to be the leader of the Retribution faction. Late in the show Ali and MVP had their match interrupted by the masked group, who quickly surrounded the ring. Ali teased aligning himself with The Hurt Business to fight back, only to turn around and order T-Bar and Mace to attack Porter, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The reveal was met with praise by vocal WWE fans on social media, many of whom had been dying to see Ali get a bigger opportunity on Raw after spending months only working on Main Event.

Ali took to Twitter shortly after the show ended, writing, "Some dreams die so others can live." The faction's main members now consist of Ali, T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Retaliation (Mercedes Martinez) and Reckoning (Mia Yim).

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

This week's Raw marked the final episode before the Red Brand takes part in the upcoming 2020 WWE Draft, which begins with Friday's SmackDown. One of the big questions surrounding this year's Draft is whether or not NXT will be involved. Triple H was once again asked about it during the post-show for Sunday night's NXT TakeOver 31 event.

"When I say 'not knowing what is happening in the Draft' right now, my not knowing probably means, more than likely I would imagine, and just going off of what we've seen with commercials and everything, that we won't be," he said. "Now, that can always change this week. But a lot of talent have come up from the Performance Center... from NXT to Raw, to SmackDown over the last 12 months, I want to say the numbers, well it's in the high teens over the last 12 months. So there's been a lot of movement and a lot of activity. I'm always for what is best for talent.

"So when the conversations are had, we try to have as much advance notice for when talent is coming in or going out, that we can plan for it appropriately both on the exit and the entrance — for all sides," he continued. "But sometimes that can't happen, and sometimes it's short notice. For the most part though, we have a fair amount of advanced notice, and we have time to be able to move on stuff... No matter how it goes, we'll be ready to make it work."