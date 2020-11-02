Mustafa Ali Looking to Salvage Retribution on This Week's WWE Raw

✖

Even though Mustafa Ali's revelation as the leader of Retribution was well-received several weeks back, most WWE fans' opinions of Monday Night Raw's masked faction remains incredibly low. The group has still yet to win a match of any kind on WWE television and was beaten up by both The Hurt Business and The Fiend last week. Ali arrived on Twitter on Sunday, swearing that he'll "turn this ship around" beginning on this week's Raw.

"Tomorrow on #WWERAW I turn this ship around," Ali wrote. "But I don't want you to change. I want you to continue to ignore the warning. I want you to continue having no faith in us. After all, 'having no faith in us' is what made us in the first place."

He then took things a step further, releasing a video giving an in-universe explanation on why he gave each member of the group masks and new names (both of which have been mocked by fans on social media).

"I want you to imagine being judged because of your name," Ali said. "I want you to imagine being mocked because of how you look. Now I want you to imagine a man named Mustafa Ali that has given names and masks to members of Retribution so that they too can know how he feels. So that they too can be judged by their names, so that they too can be mocked by how they look. They too can see the world the way he sees it. Imagine that."

As of now, Retribution doesn't have a match booked. Check out the rest of Raw's lineup below:

The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias (Guitar on a Pole Match)

Further Survivor Series build

The follow-up to last week's Randy Orton/Drew McIntyre/The Fiend segment

And here's what has been announced for Survivor Series thus far: