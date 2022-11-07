Natalya Shares Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Broken Nose Repaired

WWE's Natalya suffered a broken nose during a recent match with Shayna Baszler that aired on last week's pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former women's champion made fans aware of the injury on Twitter, writing "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose," while posting a backstage photo from after the match. She returned to Twitter on Monday with a new update, posting a photo from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair the broken nose.

It's unclear how much time she'll miss due to the injury. Natalya was absent from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view card this past Saturday, which featured two women's matches in Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Damage CTRL vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂 pic.twitter.com/V6zZTivjHQ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 7, 2022

Natalya Makes History for WWE at Crown Jewel

When WWE first signed its decade-long deal to have two annual pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia, they were not allowed to have any women compete due to the country's laws about women performing in public. Eventually, that rule was erased and Natalya competed in the first WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia at the 2019 Crown Jewel event against Lacey Evans. She reflected on the accomplishment during a recent Instagram post.

"One of the most special matches/moments of my career being one of the first women to compete in Saudi Arabia with @laceyevanswwe," she wrote. "Such a special opportunity Lacey and I had to open a door that in 2019 had never been opened before for women and girls in Saudi to keep dreaming big dreams! It's still sometimes surreal to think about all the incredible progress that's been made in our women's division.. And it's been amazing to see so many other incredibly talented women make history with us in Saudi Arabia (swipe to the last pic to see all the women who have competed in Saudi Arabia). Girl power at its finest❤️ I have a good feeling more history for the women will continue to be made as we keep moving FORWARD. #grateful"