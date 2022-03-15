WWE Expands Its Next In Line Program by Partnering With INFLCR

WWE announced on Tuesday that it has entered a multi-year partnership with INFLCR, “a Teamworks product and industry-leading brand building, content and name, image and likeness (“NIL”) business management platform for college athletes,” in order to expand the scope of its NIL program, dubbed Next In Line, for NCAA athletes. The press release for the partnership explained, “Through the partnership, WWE will leverage INFLCR’s technology and alliances with more than 200 NCAA Division 1 colleges and universities to reach thousands of INFLCR student-athletes looking to monetize their name, image and likeness. Together, WWE and INFLCR will innovate how student-athletes engage with the WWE brand while maintaining their NCAA eligibility.”

WWE first launched its NIL program in late 2021, with its first signee being Olympic gold medalist and NCAA Heavyweight Wrestling National Champion Gable Steveson followed by 15 NCAA athletes. The group of signees included:

Carlos Aviles, of Ventura, Calif., a 6-foot-6, 305-pound track & field athlete from Ohio State University

Haley Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

Hanna Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

A.J. Ferrari of Dallas, Texas, a 6-foot, 200-pound wrestler from Oklahoma State University

Lexi Gordon of Fort Worth, Texas, a 6-foot basketball player from Duke University

Aleeya Hutchins of Toronto, Canada, a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from Wake Forest University

John Krahn of Riverside, Calif., a 7-foot, 400-pound football player from Portland State University

Glen Logan of Kenner, La., a 6-foot-5, 305-pound football player from LSU

Isaac Odugbesan of Lagos, Nigeria, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound football player from the University of Alabama

Mason Parris of Lawrenceburg, Ind., a 6-foot-2, 275-pound wrestler from the University of Michigan

Masai Russel of Potomac, Md., a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from the University of Kentucky

Jon Seaton of Hillsborough, N.J., a 6-foot-1, 285-pound football player from Elon University

Joe Spivak of Lombard, Ill., a 6-foot, 300-pound football player from Northwestern University

Dalton Wagner of Spring Grove, Ill., a 6-foot-9, 330-pound football player from the University of Arkansas

Riley White of Hoover, Ala., a 5-foot-6 track & field athlete from the University of Alabama

“We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership with INFLCR will create as we continue to expand our Next In Line program and identify student-athletes with an interest in becoming WWE Superstars,” Paul Levesque said in the press release. “The Next In Line program is a unique opportunity that creates a clear pathway into WWE and partnering with INFLCR will help to bolster our efforts and resources in the NIL space.”

“INFLCR’s partnership with WWE opens a new door for the way student-athletes interact with companies looking to provide monetization opportunities,” INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale added. “The technology offers a seamless experience for both WWE and student-athletes in a safe and compliant environment.”