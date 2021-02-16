Nia Jax Storms Off Raw Talk Because of R-Truth's Hole Jokes

✖

Nia Jax went viral last week after shouting "My hole!" during a tables match with Lana on Monday Night Raw. WWE didn't try to replicate the moment again this week (Jax's tag partner Shayna Baszler merely beat Lana in a singles match), but it was brought back up when she appeared on Raw Talk. Charly Caruso and R-Truth were interviewing the two about all of the potential challengers for their women's tag titles when Truth suddenly made a joe directed at Jax, prompting her to storm off.

"Well that just goes to show you how valuable they (the titles) are, because of who holds them," Jax said.

"Hole or holds them?" Truth responded. Jax left the set, then came back and threw an inflatable donut at Truth before saying, "Rude!"

WWE initially censored Jax's comment from replays of the tables match on YouTube and Hulu, but didn't hesitate to replay it during this week's Raw. Jax gave a great reaction on social media last week when she was still trending a day after the show, writing, "I've been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole."

But Jax's relationship with wrestling fans on social media hasn't always been amicable. She talked about that during an interview with TalkSport last year.

"I feel like every person or character who would say ‘oh, whatever they say doesn’t bother me’ are kind of lying. Because I am working for the approval of an audience. Whether it be hating or loving, I want their reaction," she said.

"So when you’re on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It’s like ‘wow, all I’m seeing is negativity.’ But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe – like when I get to see the crowd and fans – I know that’s just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody," she later added.