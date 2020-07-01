Nikki Bella Provides a Health Update on Her Mother After Having Brain Surgery

✖

Nikki and Brie Bella took to social media on Tuesday to announce that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, was undergoing brain surgery to have a mass removed from her bran stem. The pair asked their fans to pray for her, then said they'd provide health updates as soon as possible. On Tuesday night the two popped up again on Instagram with good news — her surgery was a complete success. Nikki wrote, "Mama Bella had a very successful surgery! Can't thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can't wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It's going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her.

"Can't thank you all enough! Feeling very blessed and grateful right now," she added. "So relieved and happy. Can't wait to squeeze my Mom! She'll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she's getting a really big hug and kiss!"

"It took a lot longer than expected, but it's because the doctors really wanted to make sure that everything was taken out because if we didn't catch this it actually could've been fatal," Bella added in the video.

Laurinaitis is married to former Monday Night Raw general manager and senior producer John Laurinaitis. The two got married back in 2016.

