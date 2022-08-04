WWE NIL Athlete Arrested on a Sexual Battery Charge

One of WWE's Next in Line signings has been arrested. Just one month after he was dismissed from Oklahoma State University's wrestling team due to an ongoing sexual assault investigation, a warrant was issued for Albert James Ferrari's arrest. According to The Oklahoman, Ferrari is being charged with one felony count of sexual battery. The Payne County District Court processed the charge and Ferrari's bond is set at $25,000.

"The allegations against AJ are false," Ferrari's attorney Derek Chance said previously. "It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate."

The alleged incident took place on July 2nd in the home of an unnamed female, who is accusing Ferrari of making unwanted sexual advances.

"The case is currently under investigation by our Criminal Investigation's Unit," a press release regarding a sexual assault report on July 2nd (which has Ferrari identified as a suspect) read. "SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases. Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney's Office for consideration of filing charge."

The woman filed for an emergency protective order against Ferrari on July 5th. The hearing on that order is set for September 15th.

"The Ferrari Family is disappointed by the State's decision to file this charge," Chance said regarding the charge. "We remain confident that through the legal process, A.J. Jr. will be exonerated, as he is innocent and the facts will no doubt prove it."

Ferrari is a former NCAA National Champion, winning the title as a freshman in the 197 weight class in 2021. He would not be able to compete during his sophomore year due to season-ending injuries suffered in a car accident. Ferrari would sign with WWE's NIL program as part of the inaugural class this past December.

"The whole thing has been awesome, just getting here, being here with my family, experiencing it, really showing me what WWE is like," Ferrari said during WrestleMania 38 weekend. "I'm really excited, they will have me out there soon, [within] the next couple of years, so I'm super hyped. I'm going to get that belt soon. Sorry everybody better watch out, and stay tuned, I'm going to win a couple more [National championships], and then that belt is going to be mine."

As of this writing, Ferrari is still listed on WWE's NIL website.