NWA Star Joseph 'Jocephus' Hudson Dies

National Wrestling Alliance president Billy Corgan broke the news late Wednesday night that NWA wrestler Joseph Hudson, known as Jocephus and The Question Mark, had passed away. Corgan wrote on Instagram, "It's with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he'd always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed."

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Hudson made his pro wrestling debut in 2010. His run with the NWA stretches back a full decade, and he found success on the NWA Powerrr series as his masked Question Mark persona alongside Aron Stevens (known in WWE as Damian Sandow).

Rest In Peace to Jocephus. The Kingdomites will forever morn your passing. pic.twitter.com/5ZcnLhVSHW — Alliance-Wrestling (@TheAllianceBlog) February 25, 2021

The pair wrestled as a tag team in Hudson's final match on the Jan. 26, 2020 edition of Powerrr, losing to The Rock 'n' Roll Express n five minutes.

My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021

