Watch: Adam Cole Attacks William Regal After NXT Goes Off The Air

✖

This week's NXT ended after Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly both signed the contract for their Unsanctioned Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two next month and were promptly pulled apart by a security team. But the action didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling. As shown on WWE's YouTube channel, O'Reilly then hit the ring and dared Cole to have their fight right away. The former NXT Champion then stormed down to the ring while hitting a few of the security guards, then decked NXT general manager William Regal in the face.

He was carried away by more guards before either man could put a hand on the other. What consequences this might add to the Cole/O'Reilly match remain to be seen.

The feud between the pair first started in the closing moments of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, when Cole turned heel and attacked both O'Reilly and Finn Balor and effectively ended the Undisputed Era. In the weeks that followed Cole hit O'Reilly with a Brainbuster on the steel ring steps and attacked Roderick Strong before getting a shot at Balor's NXT Championship. O'Reilly returned to television during that match, leading to Cole's defeat.

Last week the two continued their fight outside the Capitol Wrestling Center, leading to the police getting involved. A video was released on Twitter this week, showing Cole try to jump O'Reilly while he was training at his MMA gym (it backfired).

This was sent to me by the authorities earlier. For the sake of both men’s safety and #WWENXT , this cannot continue. @AdamColePro and @KORcombat will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter. pic.twitter.com/UAjTXf8c2S — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021

Check out the updated lineup for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below:

Night One

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma NXT North American Championship Gauntlet Eliminator Match

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Night Two