WWE Report Says NXT's Adam Cole Meeting with Vince McMahon At SmackDown

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding NXT's Adam Cole lately, as recent reports indicate his contract is up after SummerSlam and it somewhat took WWE by surprise. His contract was actually up before SummerSlam, but he agreed to a small extension that would allow him to finish out the current feud with Kyle O'Reilly. This has resulted in many attempting to figure out what his next step is, but WWE isn't letting him go without a fight, and according to a new report from Fightful Select Cole is going to be on hand at tonight's SmackDown for what is being referred to as a "high level meeting" with Vince McMahon.

It is expected that WWE will offer up additional reasons and incentives to re-sign with the company, which could perhaps include a move to Raw or SmackDown. There have been several occasions in the past where it seemed like Cole would transition to Raw or SmackDown, but it's not happened yet, as Cole always seems to pick up another opponent or storyline on the black gold brand.

After his feud with O'Reilly is over though, it would be the perfect time to move to the red or blue brand, though it remains to be seen if he would be pushed like he needs to be on either. The resume for WWE in regards to moving NXT stars onto Raw and SmackDown is a bit cluttered with hits and misses, especially on Raw, where Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, and now Karrion Kross are all currently attempting to find their way and have had to overcome some questionable booking choices and storylines.

Things are a bit better on SmackDown, where Finn Balor is in the title mix once again and Shotzi and Nox have a few wins under their belt. So does Toni Storm, who won her first match on the blue brand.

As for Cole, he's done just about everything you can do in a wrestling promotion in NXT, so having him on Raw or SmackDown would be a nice change of pace for him and the shows featuring him. That said, as he's done before, he could very well re-sign to stay on NXT, and I'm sure he would find another intriguing storyline to take part of and run with if he decided to stay with the black and gold.

