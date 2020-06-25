WWE NXT Announces Two Huge Matches for Next Week

✖

This week's NXT isn't even over yet, but fans already have two big matches to look forward to next week. The black and gold brand announced two matches for next week's episode that fans definitely won't want to miss, which include a Fatal Four Way Match to decide the No. 1 contender for Io Shirai's Womens' NXT Championship as well as the brand's first-ever strap match, so if you were thinking of skipping next week's episode, you probably want to rethink that decision.

The Women's Nol 1 Contender's Match will include Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai, all vying for the chance to challenge Shirai for her Championship gold, not to mention even some personal scores along the way with each other.

The second match will give the black and gold brand its first-ever Strap Match, and it will involve Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong going against the person he fears the most at the moment in Dexter Lumis.

After this week's run-in with Lumis, we just hope Strong shows up to the ring for that match. As for the No. 1 Contender's Match, that should be a thrilling throwdown, and any of the stars involved have a chance at nabbing the title from Shirai.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of NXT below.

"Don't miss one of the most pivotal matches in NXT history this week! Keith Lee will defend his NXT North American Title against Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano with the winner challenging NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Take All Match on July 8. Elsewhere, Karrion Kross is back in action against Bronson Reed and Damian Priest goes one-on-one with Finn Bálor. Catch it all on USA Network at 8/7 C tonight!"

Here's the full card.

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

Bronson Reed vs Karrion Kross

Triple Threat Match For NXT Title Opportunity: North American Champion Keith Lee vs Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

