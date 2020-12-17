NXT Star Cameron Grimes Reportedly Undergoes Surgery

✖

Last week's NXT saw Cameron Grimes lose against Tommaso Ciampa, then get attacked by Timothy Thatcher. Grimes popped up on NXT's next injury report, though it was unclear as to the severity of his injury (plus, that list often lists storyline injuries). PWInsider reported on Thursday that Grimes underwent surgery to repair an injury last week, and Wednesday's NXT broadcast confirmed he will only be gone for four-to-six weeks.

Grimes built up his reputation on the independent scene as Trevor Lee from 2014-19, working primarily for Impact Wrestling and PWG. He signed with WWE in early 2019 and arrived on television later in the year as part of the NXT Breakout Tournament. It wasn't until this year that he started showing off his more bombastic persona and adding his "To the Moon!" catchphrase.

The North Carolina native spent the last few months feuding with Dexter Lumis, resulting in a Haunted House of Terror Match at Halloween Havoc, a Blindfold Match and a Strap Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

NXT is currently building up to its next big event, New Year's Evil, on Jan. 6. The card so far consists of NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly in a rematch from NXT TakeOver: 31 and Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest.

Lumis announced this week he will serve as the show's host.