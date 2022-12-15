WWE is Reportedly Making More Changes to Its Championship Designs

WWE's NXT Championships were given a slight redesign back in April back when the plating behind the center plate logo was changed with a rainbow-like design, matching the color pattern the brand adopted when it rebooted to NXT 2.0 back in September 2021. According to BeltFanDan, who has broken numerous stories about WWE's championship belts, that design is getting abandoned soon and the previous championships will be revived. He later explained in a separate tweet that the change is happening due to the colors of 2.0 getting phased out. The NXT and NXT Women's Championships were redesigned back in 2017 and, aside from the color change, have remained consistent over the past five years.

Bron Breakker is currently on a 250+ reign with the title his second since debuting on the brand last year. His latest defense came at NXT Deadline this past weekend when he defeated Apollo Crews. Mandy Rose saw her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion suddenly end on this week's NXT against Roxanne Perez, then was released on Wednesday morning over explicit content she was posting to the site FanTime.

Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) December 14, 2022

This story is developing...