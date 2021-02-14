Finn Balor Gives Hope for the Return of The Demon in NXT

✖

WWE fans haven't seen Finn Balor use his "Demon" alter-ego since the 2019 Super ShowDown event, where he defended the Intercontinental Championship against Andrade. Balor would make the jump to NXT months later and eventually turned heel, shedding the bland character he had built on the main roster in the process. Now known as "The Prince," Balor now brings more brutality and malice to his matches while cutting harsh promos on his opponents. Throughout this run, the reigning NXT Champion has shown no signs of bringing back the painted persona, but in a new interview with The New York Post he swung the door wide open for its return.

Specifically, Balor said he might bring back "The Demon" for a feud with Karrion Kross, who has his own references to the occult in his promos and entrance.

"Obviously, there are moments in time for everything. Right now it doesn't feel like the time for The Demon, but I'm sure there will be a moment where I go OK now it's time to rock," Balor said. "You know, Karrion might be that time, but we will have to see how events kind of develop. But his character is definitely something that is very intriguing to the audience. Whether The Demon can add another element to that kind of situation when it arises will be interesting."

Balor admitted in interviews last year that he felt "The Demon" didn't work as a gimmick on the main roster since it was often used as a crutch for storytelling.

"I feel like when I made the transition to Raw and SmackDown, the working environment there – the way things happen so fast and the way TV is produced so fast – that character wasn’t really designed for that environment," he told Metro. "I feel like we should have handled it better. I should have handled it better in the sense that I should have been the one to put my foot down and say, “Nah I don’t think we should do this. I think the return to NXT has helped me protect not only Finn and The Prince, but my own integrity and also the Demon."

"I feel like the way we used it, we kinda used it as a bit of a crutch," he added. "As cool as the demon was, it was making Finn less cool in the sense that Finn would get his ass kicked and then the Demon would come and save the day."

Balor will defend his NXT title against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight.