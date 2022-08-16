Triple H Hypes Up Tonight's NXT Heatwave Event

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a lengthy thread hyping up tonight's special edition of NXT 2.0, dubbed NXT Heatwave. The five-match card features three championship matches, a grudge match between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade and a Street Fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo with the future of Legado del Fantasma and The D'Angelo Family on the line. Levesque began by writing, "There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown... but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network."

"The Game" then proceeded to give his thoughts on each of the matches, starting with the NXT North American Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Giovanni Vinci — "Consistency is a characteristic of any great performer. @Carmelo_WWE has been just that. As #WWENXT North American Champion, he's been equal parts entertaining and impressive in the ring. @VinciWWE knows what it takes to win, and I think this match will be special."

There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown... but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network. #WWENXT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 16, 2022

"No matter how experienced you are, leading a group of your peers is difficult. You have to be equal parts teammate and visionary. BOTH @EscobarWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE have thrived in that role and have discovered a lot about themselves in this process," he wrote regarding D'Angelo and Escobar. If Escobar wins, his trio is free from working for D'Angelo. But if D'Angelo wins, Escobar is banned from NXT (and will likely get the call-up to either Raw or SmackDown).

Regarding the battle of former best friends between Perez and Jade, Levesque wrote, "You don't fight with anyone harder than your best friend. (Right, @ShawnMichaels?) For both @CoraJadeWWE @roxanne_wwe, the sky is the limit and while this match may seem a personal vendetta, I think it is just the beginning of another fabled tale of the #WWENXT Women's Division."

"@ZoeyStarkWWE's week is packed. Not only does she tag with @nikkita_wwe in the #WomensTagTitles tournament on #Smackdown, but tonight she faces @WWE_MandyRose for the #WWENXT Women's Championship. Another massive step in her growth and development... ...but since coming to #WWENXT, @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women's division and for good reason," he wrote, bringing up how Zoey Stark is competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament while also trying to dethrone Mandy Rose of the NXT Women's Championship.

Finally, there's the main event — NXT Champion Bronn Breakker vs. JD McDonagh (fka Jordan Devlin). Levesque wrote, "The list of #WWENXT Champions features competitors throughout the entirety of our industry's landscape. @bronbreakkerwwe, to many, was thrust into his role as 'top dog' but has grown immensely as not only the person with the title, but a student of the game. All the while, @Jordan_Devlin1 continues to level up. The audience is familiar with his skill in the ring, his journey through @NXTUK and the passion and guts he brings to each performance. He's entered into a new landscape & embraced it. I'm excited to see these two tonight."