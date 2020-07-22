Is William Regal Leaving NXT?

By Connor Casey

William Regal has been the general manager of NXT since July 2014, but a recent tweet has fans worried that he's on his way out the door. WWE announced on Monday that the former Intercontinental Champion and King of The Ring had a major announcement planned for this week's episode, and when he popped up on Twitter on Wednesday he seemed to hint that he'd be moving on from his role. Regal wrote, "Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight's major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT."

Prior to taking over his position, Regal worked as a color commentator and part-time wrestler in Florida Championship Wrestling just before it was rebooted as NXT. He'd make a few in-ring appearances and work in the commentary booth as well for the Black and Gold brand during its early days.

Unlike most other authority figures, Regal brought a level of fairness while running NXT. That refreshing change of pace was part of what made him so lovable to fans.

0comments

Here's what NXT has on the card tonight:

  • Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross
  • Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of