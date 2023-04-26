WWE NXT Just Killed Off Popular Tag Team at Spring Breakin'

Tonight's Spring Breakin' edition of WWE NXT included some thrilling match-ups throughout, but no one probably expected for the show to kill off one of its more popular tag teams. The event featured a tag team match between the teams of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks and Pretty Deadly, and it was the first ever Trunk match to boot. One team could win the match by getting the opposite team in the trunk of a car, and it would end up being Tony D and Stacks who would claim victory. A big win wasn't all that transpired though, and by the end of the night, it seemed like NXT had just killed off Pretty Deadly completely.

Later in the night, we would see Tony and Stacks driving the car to an unknown destination when the sounds coming from the trunk became louder and louder. Tony pulled over the car and Stacks got out to deal with the issue, opening the trunk and then slamming it on Pretty Deadly several times as he told them to knock it off. He then got back in the car and they continued their drive.

Then after the main event, we got another clip of the duo, but this time they were by a dock and the water was bubbling up. They then started talking about getting rid of the problem and taking aim at the NXT Tag Team Championships, and the water became still. They shut the trunk, which had no one in it any longer, and drove away, so the assumption would be they had Pretty Deadly sleeping with the fishes.

This wouldn't be a first for Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. Their old ally Dimes met a similar end after they threw him off a bridge into the water below. That was something done in the storyline after the wrestler playing Dimes was released from the company, but this time is different. Pretty Deadly isn't being released, but they are expected to be called up to the main roster, and that will likely be part of the WWE Draft.

In that case, this is a way to write them off NXT TV, though it is hilarious that they will show up alive and well on Raw or SmackDown at some point. Spring Breakin' was interesting on a number of levels regarding call-ups, as after the event there are several stars who seem on deck for a main roster call-up in the Draft. We'll have to wait and see if that actually happens, but it wouldn't be surprising to see several stars who competed at Spring Breakin be moved to the red and blue brands when the WWE Draft takes place later this week.

The Draft will kick off on this week's SmackDown and then will have the second part take place on the following Monday Night Raw. A number of people will probably switch brands, and all eyes are on the Bloodline and The Judgement Day, as they could end up being split up a bit by the end of it all. It will also be interesting to see if Roman Reigns moves brands, given that he's been a staple of SmackDown during his resurgence and journey to becoming the Tribal Chief.

What did you think of the Spring Breakin? Let us know in the comments!