WWE NXT: Keith Lee Retains North American Championship, Attacks Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee has just really gotten into the swing of things with his first run as North American Champion, but it has not been really made clear who the main contender of the title will be going forward. But as the road to Wrestlemania weekend continues, each new NXT episode will be clearing up the path to which opponent Keith Lee will be taking on next. One of the major upstarts has been Cameron Grimes, and he got his opportunity at the title with the opening match of the March 11th broadcast. Unfortunately for Grimes, it wasn’t his day.

Grimes put up a major fight with some impressive movements that showed how he could keep up with the North American Champion, but Keith Lee’s extra bit of ring experience and endurance helped him win at the end of the day. But that wasn’t all as during Lee’s moment of celebration in the ring, Damian Priest jumped in and struck him in the back with a baton.

Lee didn’t see who attacked him before Priest slithered away, but before he got away completely Lee was saved by Dominik Dijakovic. But Dijakovic was briefly taken in by the sight of the North American Championship title on the mat and decided to pick it up and inspect it. Seeing this, Lee was angered and decided to attack Dijakovic. This certainly threw fans for a loop as the two seemed to be getting along after their string of intense matches, but perhaps Lee might have blamed Dijakovic for the sneak attack?

But what do you think? What did you think of Keith Lee’s match with Cameron Grimes? What do you think of Damian Priest’s attack on Lee? Is Keith Lee heading for a heel turn or is he mistaken? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! WWE describes the March 11th broadcast of NXT as such:

“Tonight, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”