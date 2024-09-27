WWE NXT Will Have New "Look and Physical Standpoint" For The CW Premiere

WWE NXT continues to level up. Launching in 2010 as a prospect competition series, WWE NXT ran for a couple of years on SyFy and WWE's website before being completely overhauled by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and rebranded as WWE's developmental territory. WWE NXT officially relaunched on WWE Network in February 2014, airing a weekly one-hour series as well as quarterly NXT Takeover specials. That success prompted WWE to embrace WWE NXT as a third brand, akin to WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown, and move the product to cable television. WWE NXT began airing live on USA Network in Fall 2019 and has not looked back since.

Throughout all those evolutions, WWE NXT has had facelifts to match. The competition series era had a light yellow and white logo with the "NXT" letters stacked on one another before the time at Full Sail University embraced the black and gold.

WWE NXT Will Have New Look Come The CW Premiere

(Photo: WWE)

As WWE NXT prepares to shift once again, this time migrating over to The CW, it appears another new look is in store.

Speaking to Chicago Tribune, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that WWE NXT will have an evolved "look and physical standpoint" when it premieres on The CW.

"Certainly we want to make a big splash on the CW Network. We'll have some big changes, but I think more of that will be from a look and physical standpoint," Michaels said. "We will still be what NXT is, which is bringing some of the most talented, young, diverse athletes in all of the nation, and developing them into the WWE superstars of tomorrow. The hunger, the passion that's always been the core value of NXT is always going to be there. But certainly we'll try to put on some pretty cool bells and whistles for The CW launch on October 1st."

WWE NXT has settled in its current style, a white and gold aesthetic that replaced the widely-criticized paint splatter "NXT 2.0" from the final months of the Vince McMahon regime. While WWE shed all aspects of the 2.0 style in Fall 2022, the brand's championships still have some rainbow hues within their platings. It remains to be seen as to how much this new WWE NXT on The CW look will permeate through the brand, whether that be just a new logo or new staging and graphics as well, but updated title belts are likely in store.

WWE NXT premieres on The CW on Tuesday, October 1st at 8 PM ET.