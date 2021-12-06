WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Announced for 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 has announced when NXT New Year’s Evil will be returning! NXT 2.0 has shaken up quite a lot about the program than fans had seen when it was the “Black and Gold” brand, but one thing that has stuck around are the special themed events. We had seen 2.0’s take on Halloween Havoc, and now we are in the midst of seeing the new take on the classic WarGames pay-per-view. But the next special event has already been lined up for next year as NXT 2.0 will be kicking off the new year in a big way.

WWE NXT confirmed during the WarGames pay-per-view that New Year’s Evil will be returning as the first major event of 2022, and will actually mark the very first new NXT 2.0 episode of the year. As this event will be taking place live on Tuesday, January 4th at 8PM EST on the USA Network. Following the major Day 1 pay-per-view event coming from the WWE kicking off the year on January 1st, and fans will have a lot of great wrestling to kick off 2022!

It has yet to be revealed what kind of matches fans can expect for the first new NXT 2.0 episode of the year, but WarGames has set up some major new feuds to carry through to the end of the year and potentially beyond. We’ll see the card for this special event fill out through the next couple of weeks as the NXT talent continues to explore the fallout of these matches and continue setting up for what’s next.

The full card and results so far for WWE WarGames breaks down as such:

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray def. Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai

NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium def. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner



Hair vs Hair Match: Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson



NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong def. Joe Gacy



Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller



What do you think of New Year’s Evil kicking off NXT 2.0 for 2022? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!