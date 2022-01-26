WWE NXT Reveals Vengeance Day 2022 Date

In a now-deleted tweet, WWE NXT has revealed the date for the second annual NXT Vengeance Day. This year’s Vengeance Day will air on February 15th on the USA Network, and if it’s anything like last year’s version, it should end up being pretty entertaining. A lot has changed in NXT since that time as well, so it will be kind of interesting to see what kind of NXT 2.0 flourish we get with this year’s edition. No other details have come to light yet like who will be on the card, but we’ll keep you posted as well learn more.

To put it into perspective, last year’s Vengeance Day was headlined by NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne while NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai faced Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Just on that match alone so much has changed, as Balor is back over on Monday Night Raw while Storm and Martinez are no longer with the company. Martinez has since signed with Impact and AEW, while Storm requested her release from WWE.

That show was also the finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which saw Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai take down Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to become No. 1 contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The same night held the finals for the Men’s Dusty Classic, and it was MSK who came out victorious against the Gizzled Young Veterans.

Meanwhile Johnny Gargano retained his North American Championship against Kushida, while Shirai survived a Triple Threat against Storm and Martinez to retain her Women’s Championship. Then Balor retained his NXT Championship after a brutal battle with Dunne, but after he was attacked, Undisputed ERA came out to help him get rid of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

This would lead to the biggest moment of the night, as Adam Cole would turn on Kyle O’Reilly and superkick him after superkicking Balor in the head and knocking him out. This signaled the end of the Undisputed ERA, as it was slowly torn apart bit by bit over the next few weeks.

Who do you want to see on this year's Vengeance Day?