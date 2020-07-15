NXT's Rhea Ripley Shows off New Look

✖

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her new look, dying her hair a considerably brighter shade of blonde. Fans seemed to love the photo of herself with her significant other Demetri Jackson, as it had more than 60,000 likes by Wednesday morning. Ripley was last seen on the first night of NXT's Great American Bash special, defeating Robert Stone and Aliyah in a handicap match to avoid joining the Robert Stone Brand.

What do you think of Ripley's new look? Let us know down in the comments!

View this post on Instagram 👾+👹 A post shared by NXT Superstar, Aussie, 23 (@rhearipley_wwe) on Jul 14, 2020 at 4:40pm PDT

The Australian wrestler has changed her look quite a few times since she first arrived in WWE as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

At the start of 2020 Ripley was the reigning NXT Women's Champion, but she dropped it to Charlotte Flair in her WrestleMania debut in April. Both she and Io Shirai challenged "The Queen" for the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, but Shirai wound up walking away the winner after hitting Ripley with a Moonsault when she was stuck in the Figure Eight. Shirai will defend her title against Tegan Nox on this week's NXT.

As for Flair, she took to Twitter on Sunday night with a lengthy thread about why she had to be written off television recently. It's unclear whether or not she'll be back in time for SummerSlam.

I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

"At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue," she continued in a string of tweets. "Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.