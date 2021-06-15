WWE: Seven Legado Del Fantasma Matches We Want to See

Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde are quickly taking over WWE NXT as Legado Del Fantasma, and there are a ton of potential matches that we would like to see happen! Ever since they were first teased through mysterious vignettes hyping up the arrival of a new Luchador faction, Legado Del Fantasma flipped the script when they all took their respective masks off and decided to carry on the spirit of Mexican wrestling into a new age. This makes them one of the most intriguing acts in NXT, and one of the most intriguing groups on the WWE roster overall. Not only do Mendoza and Wilde form a great tag team that has put on some great matches in NXT, but Santos Escobar has the presence of a real heavyweight. Despite carrying the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for a long string of days, Escobar doesn't seem like a Cruiserweight. We've already seen some of what he can do when facing those outside of this weight class, and these kinds of skills seem like they're either ready to dominate NXT or head on over to Raw or SmackDown someday. With that in mind, read on to see what kind of match ups we would like to see for Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. Which feuds would you want to see? Think they need more time with NXT or should they move on to Raw or SmackDown? Which main roster show would make the better fit? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

Karrion Kross While Karrion Kross has crossed paths with Santos Escobar before, it really seemed like their match was only scratching the surface of a full feud. Following Kross' victory at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and Legado's definitive loss, the stars are lining up for a potential revisit to this and have Santos Escobar as the next challenger to the main NXT Championship. Seeing how great Escobar looked following their short tango earlier this year made it seem like Escobar would fit right in with the top of the card, and even more so with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to balance things even further.

Roman Reigns Speaking of champions, Roman Reigns is definitely going to need a new opponent soon. Legado Del Fantasma feels like a pretty much ready made package for Raw or SmackDown, but they would need to start out of the gate by aiming high. Losing to Roman Reigns these days does not spell doom for his opponents, and a loss would sting even less for a young faction to come up hungry and then get shown the door by Reigns and the Usos. When this eventually does happen, however, it'll be a good one.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio It makes too much sense for one of the newest and hottest Mexican factions to come for Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Mysterio Family represents many of the things Legado is fighting against, and seeing their legacy against an actual legend like Rey Mysterio would make for a great hook in a story. You can even change this up by factoring Dominik into this more by, let's say, having him even allying with Legado against his father. Rey Mysterio once made note about how the Latino World Order could be revived someday in the modern WWE, and this feud would be the perfect way to get there.

The New Day It's a shame that the New Day has been split between the brands because Big E would have made for a fun center piece against Santos Escobar, but Legado Del Fantasma would be a fun opponent for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Not only would this make for a steady build up for the new faction, but the promo work between these two groups would be worth the watch alone. There are lots of good match mix ups in this group as well, and a steady feud with the New Day has become a rite of passage at this point. We're bound to get this someday.

Street Profits Speaking of fun tag teams, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford would also make for some great match ups. Like The New Day, the feud between Street Profits and Legado would be fun just for the promo work alone but then you'll get to see them all in action in the ring. There are lots of fun potential match ups with this set up, and it's a feud that would work without needing a title between them. It's a steady and low risk way to bring Legado Del Fantasma up to speed on the main roster.

AJ Styles and Omos Speaking of feuds that are a rite of passage, AJ Styles is someone that pretty much any WWE superstar worth their salt is involved with at some point in their career. As the most flexible star in terms of persona and athletic ability, Styles can make any feud work. So taking on a three person faction does not seem like the wildest idea, and that's doubly so if they manage to cross paths while Styles is working with Omos. Omos automatically balances out any kind of outnumbering, and it captures the fun of having Escobar be the mouthpiece for Mendoza and Wilde's tag championship aspirations.