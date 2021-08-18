✖

Everyone loves a great love story, and that is no different for those who follow WWE and NXT. Lately, there's been one particular love story that has captured everyone's attention, and that would be the unfolding story of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. The two NXT stars have had quite a journey to this point, with a number of unplanned detours along the way. Things recently took a great turn though for the couple as they finally got together despite The Way's objections, and things just took another big turn, as during tonight's NXT Lumis and Hartwell just got engaged on live television.

Tonight there was a mixed tag team match with Hartwell and Lumis (or InDex as most call the couple) taking on Jesse Kamea and Robert Stone. After an entertaining match (which included a priceless Stone dive out of the ring onto no one), it was Lumis and Hartwell who came out victorious, and the two stars went to celebrate in the middle of the ring, though to be fair, Lumis doesn't really celebrate...he just stands there menacingly.

Hartwell went to stand next to him and then she looked unsure of something, so she rolled out of the ring and went over to the commentary desk to talk to Beth Phoenix, who had given her some reassurance earlier in the night.

After Phoenix shook her head yes Hartwell went back into the ring, where Lumis was unsure of what was going on. Hartwell then shocked everyone when she got on one knee and pulled out a ring, proposing to Lumis.

Lumis was as shocked as everyone else, but it didn't take long for Hartwell to receive the answer of yes. She then gave him the ring and the two celebrated their big moment in the ring, and you can check it out in the video above.

It seems like there's a wedding to plan, and we can't wait to see what the big day looks like for InDex!

