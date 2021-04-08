NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Keith Lee to Appear During Watch Along

✖

Keith Lee hasn't wrestled a match on WWE television since early February, and the circumstances surrounding his injury have been kept mostly quiet over the past two months. However, WWE announced on Thursday that "The Limitless One" will be back on WWE programming tonight for the live Watch Along of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two.

Lee is advertised to appear alongside Ricochet, Samoa Joe and Dominik Mysterio while Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla host.

The former NXT Champion was originally booked to compete in a triple threat for the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Riddle back at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but was officially pulled hours before the show. He's since popped up on Twitter a few times indicating that fans will have answers when the time is right.

I miss you guys too. Just know that. — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 9, 2021

I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 18, 2021

Lee kicked off the start of the year challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. But other than his program with Lashley the standout star had been kept mostly in Raw's midcard. But just before his absence, Lee announced that he and fellow wrestler Mia Yim were officially engaged.

Check out the full card for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two below: