NXT TakeOver War Games Card: Two New Matches Leaked

For the second year in a row, WWE NXT will present “TakeOver: War Games,” which will of course feature the return once again of the classic NWA/WCW cage match.

The event takes place during Survivor Series weekend on Saturday, November 17th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A couple of matches for the show have either been announced or heavily rumored, but we get more confirmation this week of what NXT has planned thanks to the video board at the Staples Center and an astute Reddit user.

The video playing at the venue is advertising Tommaso Ciampa defending the NXT championship against Velveteen Dream, as well as Johnny Gargano taking on Aleister Black. Neither of these bouts have been revealed by NXT as of right now.

Should these bouts come to pass, and appears quite likely given the advertising, the NXT TakeOver: War Games card now looks as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

War Games Cage Match

The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe), Ricochet, and Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

Two other bouts being rumored for the show are Kassius Ohno taking on Matt Riddle and Bianca Belair challenging either Kairi Sane or Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship (depending on who wins their match at Evolution this Sunday).

For those who haven’t been keeping up with NXT television, it was revealed this weekend that Gargano was the mystery person who attacked Black prior to the scheduled triple threat for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn back in August. Black was demanding that the person who attack him show up, asking General Manager William Regal “where is he?” Gargano then surprised him with a superkick from behind and said “I’m right here.”