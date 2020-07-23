WWE Announces NXT TakeOver XXX

✖

Tonight's NXT was full of stellar matches, but that's just the appetizer to the meal that is TakeOver XXX, and now we have all the details. WWE announced that NXT TakeOver XXX will take place on Saturday, August 22nd (the weekend of SummerSlam), and will stream on the WWE Network. The 30th installment of NXT's premier event doesn't have a full card yet, but we do know of at least one match, which will be to decide who the new North American Champion ends up being.

Keith Lee kicked all that into motion when he relinquished the North American Championship, and tonight the first of several Triple Threat Matches was held to decide who will be competing in the TakeOver Ladder Match.

First up was Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Roderick Strong, and after a hard-fought match, it was Bronson Reed who ended up claiming victory. Next week will feature another Triple Threat Qualifier, which will involve Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis, and Timothy Thatcher.

There will be many more Triple Threats before the Ladder Match is full, and we can't wait to see who makes the cut.

Here's what's happened on tonight's NXT:

Karrion Kross defeated Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee Relinquished North American Championship

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Aliyah

Dexter Lumis defeated Killian Dain

Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong

Mercedes Martinez joins Robert Stone Brand

What did you think of tonight's episode? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

