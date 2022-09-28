WWE NXT: Wes Lee Wins Spot in North American Title Ladder Match Following Injury Stoppage

Following reports of a WWE NXT star getting injured during tapings of this week's broadcast, fans finally saw what actually went down as Wes Lee has moved onto the ladder match for the North American Championship title at Halloween Havoc due to the referee putting an early stop to the match for Tony D'Angelo's injury. It was previously reported that D'Angelo had suffered either a concussion or knee injury when his match was cut short during the tapings of the episode, and unfortunately it has been confirmed that D'Angelo has indeed been injured during their match.

During the Tuesday, September 27th broadcast of WWE NXT, Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo had a qualifying match to enter the North American Championship ladder match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc. Unfortunately, as was also reported, D'Angelo took a hit on the turnbuckle and it seemed like a full on knee injury. The severity of which was so much that the referee instantly called an end to the match and Wes Lee won to move forward to the ladder match ahead:

It's yet to be revealed as of this writing as to how severe of an injury D'Angelo suffered during the match (nor if it truly is his knee), but the broadcast revealed that it's not going to be ignored and written into the story for Wes Lee (and D'Angelo) moving forward. Lee was distraught over the injury as he was worried for D'Angelo's safety, and unfortunately this was far from the way he wanted to win the match. His reason for being in the qualifying matches in the first place was to earn his spot instead of automatically getting in, so this will certainly weigh on him going forward.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be a premium live event airing on Peacock on October 22nd. The event's card has been stacking up as well as the ladder match for the North American Championship title now includes Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and former champion Carmelo Hayes. There's also been a triple threat match confirmed for the NXT Championship with Bron Breakker, IIja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh ready to duke it out at the upcoming event. But this card is still taking shape as the weeks roll on.

We wish Tony D'Angelo a healthy, speedy, and full recovery as he works back to in-ring action.