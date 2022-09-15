WWE Star Reportedly Injured During NXT Tapings

WWE NXT just celebrated the 2.0 one-year anniversary with a surprising Title change and a major change for the NXT brand as a whole, though it will take a small break from being live, as next week's episode is being taped tonight. Unfortunately, Wrestling News is reporting that an injury has occurred during that taping, noting that during the episode Tony D'Angelo's match was stopped because of an apparent injury, though there are conflicting reports regarding the injury itself. If D'Angelo is really injured, we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

The tweet says that one person at the tapings said it looked like D'Angelo hit his head in the corner of the ring, but another person who was also in attendance thinks it's a knee injury. If they stopped the match, that would indicate an injury did indeed occur, so we'll just have to wait and see what WWE says about it moving forward.

Tony D'Angelo is injured. During tonight's NXT tapings, his match was stopped. One person there said that it looked like he hit his head in the corner of the ring but another person in attendance thinks it's a knee injury. Hoping to find out more tonight. — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 15, 2022

Typically WWE addresses NXT injuries during the actual show in the form of backstage segments, which they did on Tuesday when Yulisa Leon said she would be out of action for 9 months. The details of the injury aren't known, but she was wearing a knee brace and she said "it's torn" during the segment, so a knee injury seems likely.

The segment also featured Leon's Tag Team partner Valentina Feroz and Sanga, who said they had to turn a negative into a positive, adding that it's Valentina's time to shine.

As for NXT moving forward, the new logo and branding for the show seems to be a blend of the modern 2.0 era and the black and gold era, with the logo keeping the sleek font and angles of the 2.0 logo but featuring the return of gold to the mix and the removal of the 2.0. Whether that means more changes are coming remains to be seen, but fans were quite happy regarding the change, and we should get a better idea of what else is in store on next week's episode.

