WWE Signs Five New Talents for NXT UK Brand

WWE’s NXT brand across the pond has announced the signings of five new talents.

The signings of Sam Stoker, Lewis Howley, Levi Muir, Candy Floss, and Dani Luna were announced on WWE.com. The five new performers will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in North London immediately.

WWE provided the following summaries of each new signing:

– Pretty Deadly, the confident tag team of Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley, have impressed in recent showings on NXT UK television, taking on the likes of The Hunt and Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan. – Sugary sweet 20-year-old grappler Candy Floss has plenty of experience across Europe and Japan. In her previous sojourns on NXT UK, the pink-haired Superstar has battled competitors like Rhea Ripley, Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm. – Levi Muir is a British powerlifting champion-turned-Superstar with plenty of in-ring experience in the UK, including promotions like PROGRESS. – Camden native Dani Luna comes to NXT UK with several years of in-ring experience across the United Kingdom in promotions like PROGRESS, and has crossed paths with the likes of Ripley, Storm, Nina Samuels, Piper Niven and Meiko Satomura.

WWE’s NXT UK brand tends to get lost in the weekly shuffle when it comes to their television, but their TakeOver cards have been just as must-see as their North American NXT brand counterparts. There’s also been some mixing between both NXT brands, especially last weekend during the Worlds Collide event which saw Jordan Devlin win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Additionally, the main stable on NXT UK, Imperium, had a big victory over the Undisputed Era.