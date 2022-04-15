WWE Officially Reveals Rok-C’s NXT Debut Details

WWE NXT’s Level Up is getting one of its biggest debuts yet this Friday, as that is when former ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C will make her anticipated WWE debut. Images taken from the show’s taping came out yesterday, but now WWE is officially promoting her debut and her new name, as the former Rok-C will now go by Roxanne Perez. She will face Sloane Jacobs in her first NXT match, and the episode will also feature Damon Kemp vs Troy Donovan and a main event featuring Kiana James and Tatum Paxley. Here’s the official breakdown from WWE.

“On a thrilling edition of NXT Level Up, Kiana James and Tatum Paxley are set to engage in an exciting main event, Roxanne Perez will collide with Sloane Jacobs, and Damon Kemp seeks another big win when he battles Troy Donovan. Paxley, who briefly teamed with Ivy Nile, seems to be interested in joining Diamond Mine, though it’s unclear if the feeling is mutual from Nile, Malcolm Bivens and the rest of the groundbreaking group.

Though if Paxley can defeat Kiana James, who is seeking one of the biggest wins of her career, it could go a long way toward getting Diamond Mine to consider allowing the upstart Superstar to join their ranks.

Jacobs and Perez are each appearing on NXT Level Up for the first time, and the latter is making her WWE debut. Both Superstars are looking for a statement victory in what figures to be an evenly matched clash.

While Kemp took some time to find his footing, he claimed a head-turning victory when he outlasted former NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake two weeks ago on NXT Level Up. The amateur standout will aim for his second straight win when he takes on Troy Donovan, an arrogant newcomer who made his WWE debut alongside Channing Lauren in a losing effort to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward one week ago.

Don’t miss an exciting episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!”

Perez, who is nicknamed The Prodigy, started training under Booker T and the Reality of Wrestling promotion at the age of 16, working there for three years. In 2021 she would join Ring of Honor and later would defeat Miranda Alize to become the ROH Women’s World Champion. In fact, she defeated Kincaid in the tournament to win that Title, who was going by Quinn McKay at the time.

After a series of Title defenses, she would lose the title to Deonna Purrazo in January of this year after Ring of Honor released all of its talents from their contracts in late 2021. Then it was rumored she had a tryout and was offered a deal with WWE, which would eventually be confirmed by WWE. Now she’s officially in NXT and will hopefully be one of WWE’s biggest and brightest stars for years to come.

