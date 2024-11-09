WWE’s Original Bloodline Finally Reunites on SmackDown, WarGames Match Set

The OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso kicked off tonight’s WWE SmackDown, but things went downhill rather quickly after Sami Zayn came out to explain what happened at Crown Jewel. That led to Reigns pretty much angering every member of the already fractured group, leaving him on his own when confronting Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline later on. Reigns wanted Sikoa one on one, but Sikoa shot that down, saying that Reigns couldn’t find four others to face him if he tried. In revealing the possibility of a WarGames match, Sikoa also said their fifth member was Zayn, but in the ensuing brawl, Zayn chose Reigns once more. That led the ones up for all four, and now WarGames seems locked in for Bloodline vs Bloodline. You can watch it play out right here.

A Chief With No Tribe

Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu headed to the ring for the Acknowledgement ceremony, but it didn’t even get a chance to start before Reigns interrupted. Reigns headed to the ring by himself after what happened earlier between everyone, which had Jey telling him he used his one disrespect pass and Jimmy heading out to find Jey. Reigns challenged Sikoa to a one-on-one match, and the winner would be the only Tribal Chief.

Sikoa laughed and said he was already the only Tribal Chief, and then told Reigns he couldn’t be a Chief without a tribe. Sikoa then said to try and find four people that would help in the back, and Reigns asked if he was talking about a WarGames match, as he only saw four people. Sikoa then said Zayn was their fifth member, and that the kick at Crown Jewel was on purpose and part of the plan.

Zayn came out and Sikoa’s Bloodline attacked Reigns, and then Jey and Jimmy came out to help Reigns and ran past Zayn. As Sikoa’s group took over, Sikoa told Zayn to hit the final move on Reigns, and Zayn hesitated but then delivered a Helluva Kick, only it was to Sikoa instead of Reigns. It knocked Sikoa out of the ring and to the floor, and then Jimmy and Jey rushed back in.

Reunited

They cleared the ring and all stood apart from each other, with Zayn and Reigns meeting face to face. Then Jey put the one up, and Jimmy followed suit. After a minute, Zayn then joined them as the crowd lost their minds, and it all came down to Roman. After some hesitation, Reigns then threw up the one, and all four were finally reunited, bringing the original Bloodline back together for one more round.

While it wasn’t made official at the moment, the WarGames match at Survivor Series is pretty much locked in and will feature the clash of both Bloodlines. The last puzzle piece is obviously Paul Heyman, who hasn’t shown up on WWE TV since being slammed through a table by Sikoa’s Bloodline, but odds are we’ll see his return in the next few weeks.

What did you think of the Bloodline reunion?