Paige's Latest Tweet Has WWE Fans Hopeful for a Comeback
Paige (real name Saraya Bevis) has not competed inside of a WWE ring since a serious neck injury forced her to retire back in 2018. But the former Divas Champion gave fans and wrestlers alike a bit of hope of her return on Sunday, tweeting out the message "I'm not done yet." That message, along with her confirmation that she was still trying to make a comeback while on her Twitch channel, was met with a wave of positive responses as fans cheered on her progress. You can see some of the responses below!
I’m not done yet. 💪🏼— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021
Twitch Recap
Paige on her stream said she's working hard to come back to wrestling. But that if and when she does she's not gonna tell anyone. She wants it to be s surprise. She says she will not return tomorrow, but that's she mentally ready now. Says she'll post her progress on Tik Tok.— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 29, 2021
Paige says on her stream that she's gonna start recording her progress of trying to return to the ring.— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 29, 2021
You've Got This
You Got This 💪🏻— 𝑻𝒊𝒏𝒂 (@TheWildCatWWE) August 29, 2021
We Miss U soooo much😩 pic.twitter.com/iH5fXNEnLZ
Tears
If you ever came back to the ring .. the POP and the tears would just be flowing 😭— Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) August 29, 2021
Nattie Wants a Rematch
https://t.co/GKSTAb1QW9 pic.twitter.com/YlGv4jPX03— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 29, 2021
Bring on the AEW Photoshops
“TURN THE PAGE” SARAYA IS #ALLELITE!
What would your reaction be to that headline? Should Paige go to AEW when her WWE contract is up? pic.twitter.com/XOp0d6BtdZ— Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 29, 2021
"Turn the page" pic.twitter.com/dZncVixaTW— ΔWMS (@i_m_Subhan) August 29, 2021
Shades of Daniel Bryan and Edge
I was their in New Orleans for the Raw after Wrestlemania 34!
So I hope this means you can return like Bryan and Edge have. #thisisyourhouse pic.twitter.com/OGorGn4BLM— Steven Alan Morfett (@SAMorfett) August 29, 2021
Ring the Bell!
