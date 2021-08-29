Paige's Latest Tweet Has WWE Fans Hopeful for a Comeback

By Connor Casey

Paige (real name Saraya Bevis) has not competed inside of a WWE ring since a serious neck injury forced her to retire back in 2018. But the former Divas Champion gave fans and wrestlers alike a bit of hope of her return on Sunday, tweeting out the message "I'm not done yet." That message, along with her confirmation that she was still trying to make a comeback while on her Twitch channel, was met with a wave of positive responses as fans cheered on her progress. You can see some of the responses below!

