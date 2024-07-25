WWE Panels Announced for Fanatics Fest NYC With Bianca Belair, Jey Uso and Jade Cargill

In August some of the biggest names in sports and culture, including several high-profile WWE superstars, will take part in Fanatics Fest NYC, a huge convention for sports lovers. Announced today were the first panels on the WWE side of things featuring former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso and former Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The intimate conversation set to take place on Saturday, August 17th will dive into their journeys to the top of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

The WWE Fanatics Fest NYC panels include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superstar Stories : Hear firsthand accounts from Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill about their paths to WWE stardom, the challenges they faced, and the triumphs they celebrated.

: Hear firsthand accounts from Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill about their paths to WWE stardom, the challenges they faced, and the triumphs they celebrated. Inside the Ring : Get an inside look at the world of WWE, from training and preparation to the thrill of performing in front of millions of fans around the world.

: Get an inside look at the world of WWE, from training and preparation to the thrill of performing in front of millions of fans around the world. The Evolution of WWE: Explore how these superstars are shaping the future of professional wrestling and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Other major WWE stars set to appear include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as well as Rhea Ripley, both of whom sold out their meet and greets in record time. According to Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes’ Fanatics Fest tickets sold out faster than any other athlete at the event. Ripley’s ticket sales surpassed those of other athletes not associated with WWE outside of Cody Rhodes. The following WWE superstars are taking part in both autograph and meet and greet sessions: Women’s Champion Bayley, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Hulk Hogan, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, The Miz and Tiffany Stratton.

The convention follows WWE’s hottest event of the summer, WWE SummerSlam, set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio on August 3rd. Several of the aforementioned names will wrestle on that card, including Punk and McIntyre who have been in an electric feud since Punk’s injury in January as well as Ripley and Morgan as the former champion looks to reclaim what she feels she never lost. Rhodes will also defend his championship against The Bloodline’s new leader Solo Sikoa, though that may not end up lasting for long.

Tickets for Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16-18 at the Javits Center are available via the Fanatics website, where huge names in the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB and more are also scheduled to appear. Check out the full list of guests and be sure to purchase tickets soon before they’re completely sold out! Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE and Fanatics Fest NYC!