Paul Heyman on His Involvement at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar Getting Suspended

By the end of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view last month, wrestling fans still didn’t know where Paul Heyman’s loyalties were between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. With both men down late in the match, Heyman tossed the Universal Championship belt in the ring right between the pair of them and shouted, “you know what to do with it!” Reigns eventually won thanks to interference from The Usos, and Heyman left with The Bloodline with a noticeably uneasy look on his face.

“The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief” appeared on this week’s edition of The Bump and addressed that moment, as well as Lesnar getting suspended by WWE officials the following night. “The Beast” will reportedly be back in time for the Royal Rumble in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1455907219191607298?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“But if I could go back to Crown Jewel, which I can’t, then the throw would be more accurate,” Heyman said. “What happened was, number one, I had terrible jet lag. It’s a long, long, long trip to Saudi Arabia and I had so much business to do because we did have Wi-Fi on the private jet that we took to Saudi Arabia. So it was a long trip to Saudi Arabia. I had terrible jet lag, and, to be blunt, to embrace my own flaws, I’m not an athlete and I’m not built like an athlete. I don’t have the strength of an athlete or the accuracy of an athlete. So in throwing the title into the ring, my aim is off! Because I’m not an athlete and I had jet lag, and that title is very heavy by the way, extremely heavy. So you can’t blame me for my lack of accuracy. I mean, you can, but you’d be wrong to do so.”

Regarding Lesnar’s suspension (h/t Wreslting Inc.) — “I am not paid by Brock Lesnar. I’m not concerned that Brock Lesnar can afford the million dollars. My concern is for SmackDown. From whose ass does Brock Lesnar pull that million dollars [from]?” Heyman pondered. “It amazes me that WWE went out of its way to create this huge surprise, not only for the WWE Universe but for your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, by bringing Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam.

“And then, WWE is all surprised when Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar,” Heyman added. “What did everyone expect was going to happen when Brock Lesnar appears on SmackDown? We’re gonna have a bunch of smiles, and handshakes and kissing a bunch of babies? C’mon! He’s a beast. That’s the box office attraction about Brock Lesnar. So, when Brock Lesnar acts like Brock Lesnar, we suspend him and fine him a million dollars? I have no invested interest in Brock Lesnar’s business — personal or professional.”