Watch: WWE's Paul Heyman Appears on FOX NFL Kickoff to Preview Steelers vs. Eagles

Paul Heyman's ties to Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania go back decades. So when FOX NFL Sunday needed somebody to hype up the Week 5 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing in Heyman just made sense. The "Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief" appeared during Sunday's pregame coverage and stated that the unbeaten Steelers "will mop the floor" with the Eagles, adding "oh, that's not a prediction. That's a spoiler."

Heyman also mentioned that he considers Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz "Paul Heyman Guys," going so far as to claim "Big Ben" is probably wearing the "I'm a Paul Heyman Guy" shirt under his jersey.

Heyman appeared on this week's SmackDown alongside Roman Reigns, who announced that his upcoming title defense against Jey Uso will be a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match.

Last month Heyman gave a rare interview with Sports Illustrated where he explained the difference in his role working with Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

"With Brock Lesnar, I began by advocating for the next big thing, an NCAA Division I champion," Heyman said. "We were tied together at the hip on his way to the top. That's not what this is. Roman Reigns has been established as the top act for eight years, and I was the one thrown out into the ocean of obscurity. Roman Reigns rescued me.

"We're not navigating his trajectory to the top," he continued. "Our entire focus is keeping him fresh, relevant and reinvigorated, and making that presentation seamless. That is exhilarating, even for someone who had a career in wrestling that dates back to being a photographer as a kid in Vince McMahon Sr.'s Madison Square Garden locker room."

He also addressed how Lesnar feels about his "advocate" working with Reigns.

"Brock Lesnar is very aware that I am working with Roman Reigns," Heyman says. "There shouldn't be any confusion here. Brock Lesnar legitimately does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. There is no shortage of box-office appeal in the name Brock Lesnar. If and when Brock Lesnar wants to capitalize on that box office appeal, his name will be ringing from the headlines the moment he decides to return to the ring."