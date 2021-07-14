✖

WWE's Paul Heyman appeared on SportsTalk 790 AM's The A-Team in Houston on Wednesday to promote this week's Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center. After taking a few shots at Texans and giving his theory on why the MLB is predetermined, Heyman was asked if he had any interest in being an advocate for Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese pitcher has risen to become one of the MLB's biggest stars, but he was met with controversial criticism from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith earlier this week over using an interpreter during interviews (he later apologized multiple times).

"My advocacy days were exclusive to Brock Lesnar and I have graduated to being a special counsel, but the role is rather similar," Heyman said. "It's just a progressive term, though I know progressive doesn't apply in the state of Texas, I will say more prestigious. But, if the money was right, I could find time in my calendar. But I am a high-priced ticket. I don't just lend my expertise to just anybody. So if it starts in the seven or eight figures, his people are welcome to call me. And if we need a translator, I have them at my disposal. If his people aren't willing to come up with the seven or eight figures than he can continue on with the schmucks that he has now."

Heyman has given a number of interviews this week, including one with Metro where he was asked whose side he'd be on if and when Brock Lesnar makes his return to the WWE.

"Well, that's a hypothetical question and I deal in facts, not hypotheticals," Heyman said. "My father used to say, 'If, if, if — if your aunt had balls, she'd be your uncle. She doesn't, so she's not. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to join football and run circles around Neymar and Ronaldo and [David] Beckham, he will. If Brock Lesnar to get involved with rugby, he'll smash every record of any rugby player in the history of the game — and he will.

"Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do," he added. "So I'll burn that bridge when I have to cross it."