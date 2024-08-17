WWE Pays Tribute to Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i on SmackDown

Earlier today the Anoa’i family revealed the tragic news that WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i had passed away at the age of 80. The news wa shared by Afa’s wife Lynn and daughter Vale, and during tonight’s episode of SmackDown WWE paid tribute to the fallen legend. Afa was one half of the legendary Tag Team the Wild Samoans alongside his brother Sika, and before Sika passed the two brothers opened up a Wild Samoan Training Facility. In 2007 they were inducted to the hall of fame, and are regarded as one of the best and most influential Tag Teams ever. Our thoughts are with the Anoa’i family.

Passing of a Legend

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to pay tribute to Afa’s passing, writing, “Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i.We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they’re reunited together in heaven. Rest in Power Wild Samoans.”

Daughter to Father

On Twitter Vale wrote, “Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That’s all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much.” You can find her full post below.

“This afternoon, just a very short time ago, I received the phone call from my mom that my beloved father, the center of my universe, passed away. My heart is so full of his pretense and strength. I got to spend the vast majority of my life right there by his side, through the best of times and the hardest of times. Thank you, Dad, for every priceless life lesson you taught me. Thank you for being someone who cared, always.

I’ve been preparing to say goodbye to my Dad since January, when he had those two heart attacks. I was prepared to say goodbye to him in March when he fell and broke his back in two places and had to have major surgery. I was prepared to say goodbye to my Dad when he had his heart valve replacement surgery. I was prepared to say goodbye to him when he was having the second back surgery. I was prepared to say goodbye to my Dad when we had to tell him the news of Uncle Sika’s passing.

For the last month, I’ve been preparing to say goodbye to my Dad, as his health declined, as he was put on hospice care, as he grew weaker and more fragile. I’ve been preparing to say goodbye to my Dad. Now I realize I’ll never have to say goodbye, because a very strong part of him will always be part of me. I love you, Dad. This is not goodbye, because I’ll never lose you. This is just the end of your lifetime on Earth. I will always love you. You will be remembered, honored, missed, and respected forever. The strongest man I’ve ever known. The 3-count comes for us all, eventually, but you fought it all the way to the end. You kicked out more times than anyone else ever has. You are forever our undisputed champion. I love you so much.

I will never have to know what it is to live without you, because I know you’re always with me. Thank you all so much for your love, respect, stories, and memories that you’ve been sharing over the last few days.”

Out thoughts are with the Anoa’i family.