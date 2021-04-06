Triple H Addresses Early Criticisms of WWE on Peacock

✖

WWE first began its transition from the WWE Network to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service back on March 18. And while the initial jump went off without a hitch, it has come with a few criticisms from fans — specifically live events having a delay compared to other live streams, being unable to rewind live events as you watch them and certain controversial moments being edited out of WWE's library of past events. Triple H was on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take this week and addressed those issues.

"So far it's been great," he said [h/t Wrestling Inc.]. "Some people complain about it but so far it's been good. I think people are enjoying it. In today's world, does anything happen that people don't complain about? I'm of the opinion, no matter what you do, people in their initial thought will question or criticize. Nothing is perfect in its first iteration. There will be a lot of changes made. We're aware of a lot of the things they (Peacock) had to get through. The transition was fast; they have to migrate a ton of talent. People don't understand how much content there is on the WWE Network that has to migrate over to Peacock. It's a work in progress. It's great people like the WWE Network so much that they're concerned about where it's going. But I think in short order we'll get there and people will be excited.

"I think this will be a great thing for people long term," he added. "For the same as what you were paying from before, you're getting a lot more content. A lot more alternative stuff. I think it'll be a good long term thing for everybody."

The WWE Network was officially shut down in the United States beginning on April 4, and all future WWE events (including this week's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and both nights of WrestleMania 37) will air exclusively on Peacock. The Network's tape library has started the transfer over, but will not be completed until around SummerSlam.

What has your experience with Peacock been like so far? Let us know in the comments below!