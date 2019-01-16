Is WWE Planning a Big Push for Eric Young and Sanity?

Eric Young has been actively promoting something on his Facebook account in recent weeks, hinting that WWE might have big plans for him and his fellow Sanity members.

The first set of video posts, titled “Declaration,” dropped during the Jan. 8 episode of SmackDown Live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The sickness has spread,” Young said. “The sickness is stronger than we originally thought. The sickness is smart, you’re infected with the sickness. Now you may not know it, you may not want to believe it, but I assure you the sickness has taken hold. A symptom of the sickness is that it wants you to protect it, it wants you to help it grow, to nurture it, to water it, to spread it, to make it more powerful.”

“Now they’re saying that they’re listening to you, and you have a say in what goes on,” he continued. “If you believe that they’re listening to you and the sickness hasn’t taken control, than you’re crazier than we are. I promise you the sickness is controlling you. It’s controlling your thoughts, it’s controlling your mind, it’s controlling your actions, your word,s how you breath, how you live, what you think, what you see, what you do, everything. The sickness is all around you. It’s everywhere, it’s inside everyone. But I can see the sickness, we can see the sickness.

“Now this universe doesn’t want me telling you the truth, it doesn’t want you to hear my words or believe what I’m telling you, but we’ve been hearing things like that our whole lives,” he continued. “You’re not enough. You’re not fast enough. You’re too weird, you’re too strange, you’re too short, you’re too big, you’re too small. Well, we’re still here.”

Two more posts were released a day later.

“We will destroy the sickness,” Young said. “We need you. We need your sick, your strange, your different, your crazed, your made, your misfits, your demons, your psychos. We want you all. You can make a choice to be on the right side of things. You can make a choice to stand up and be counted, or sit down like everybody else and be forgotten.”

“We’re standing. We’re the tip of the spear, but without you the sickness will win,” he said. “But you’re not going to allow that, are you? You’re not going to stand idly by. You’re not going to let them tell you what to do, what to think, who to like, where to go, what to do. You’re going to make your own choices. You’re going to choose us. You’re going to chooses Sanity.

“We will destroy…. and renew,” Young said to close out the videos.

But the former NXT Tag Team Champion wasn’t finished. On Monday he began releasing another series of videos, this time titled “Kept in a cage!”

“This is me in a cage,” Young said in front of a chain link fence in the first video on Monday. “Now this cage is where the WWE Universe wants me. They want me confined. They want me quiet, they want me muzzled. They want me to not be a threat. See. the sickness is everywhere. The sickness has got a hold of everyone and everything. From upper management, from the top to the bottom, the WWE Universe is scared. They’re scared to hear the truth. They’ve got me in this cage because they don’t want you hearing my words, they don’t want you to feel my message.”

He then began clawing at the fence.

“See the problem with a cage like this is that there’s holes, and the truth will come through.”

Another video dropped on Tuesday.

“Now you see the cage is where they want you. They keep me in here because I’m dangerous,” he said. “Because what I know is dangerous, because the truth is dangerous. Now definition of insanity is when (you) do the same thing over and over and over and over and over and you expect a different result. Well I will break though. I will get through these holes, I will find a way, I’ve always found a way. Now the real question for you is am I in the cage, or are you? I’m about the change the questions, pay attention.”

Between the cryptic videos, Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain’s recent return to SmackDown Live to attack The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Nikki Cross’ call-up for NXT, it appears WWE has something brewing for the chaotic faction.