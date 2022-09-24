WWE Plays White Rabbit and Teases Bray Wyatt During Tonight's SmackDown

There have been several teases of the possible return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and thanks to a cryptic date revealed during Monday's Raw many think tonight's SmackDown will feature the big return. That is only going to increase thanks to WWE's latest tease, as during a commercial break during tonight's SmackDown episode fans in the arena were treated to another White Rabbit tease, and fans were kind enough to share the footage of that tease on social media (via @Jay48565203). You can find the latest tease in the video below, and perhaps Wyatt will make his return later in the night.

Previous teases have included more White Rabbit-themed ones as well as cryptic riddles very much in line with Wyatt's past personas. The most specific one called out 9:23, which happens to be today, so with over 30 minutes left, many are hopeful we'll get some kind of forward movement on what this tease is all about.

There have already been some big moments during tonight's SmackDown, including Sami Zayn getting his own official Bloodline shirt from Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan sending a statement to Ronda Rousey that she will go above and beyond in their match at Extreme Rules. Morgan delivered a beatdown to Lacey Evans with a Kendo Stick and then slammed her through a table from the top rope with a Senton, showing Rousey she will do anything she needs to do to win.