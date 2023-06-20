WWE Bringing Back Familiar Premium Live Event in an Unusual Month

WWE's premium live event calendar is built around its "big five." WWE Royal Rumble always kicks off the year in January with WWE WrestleMania landing at the start of spring. From there, WWE Money in the Bank opens the summer while WWE SummerSlam typically arrives in August. WWE Survivor Series rounds out the quintet on the last Sunday of November. With those five locked in, WWE runs a variety of "B-shows" across the year that help bridge the gap between big five events. While often less consequential than the A-shows, WWE's secondary PLE lineup often prove to be crucial stops for marquee storylines.

These B-shows are also usually a rotating ensemble, as not every named event runs annually. That is the case for WWE Fastlane, which was absent from the PLE calendar in 2022. As revealed by recurring WWE talent Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE will be bringing back WWE Fastlane this October.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have been told that for the first time in seven years, a premium live event is coming back to the great city of Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 7th, as Fastlane goes live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse," McAfee said.

WWE has since confirmed the news and announced that tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 14th.

WWE Fastlane is the latest premium live event to fall between WWE SummerSlam and WWE Survivor Series this year. As revealed earlier this month, WWE Payback is scheduled for September 2nd.

The timing of this year's WWE Fastlane is notable considering the event's name. WWE Fastlane was birthed in February 2015 as a pay-per-view to exist just before WWE WrestleMania as a play on the "road to WrestleMania" phrase that WWE often uses. All six iterations of the event have come in either February or March and have typically been the final show before WWE WrestleMania. This year's event will be the final stop before WWE Survivor Series, a departure from where it usually places on the calendar.

WWE Fastlane is scheduled for Saturday, October 7th. WWE's full 2023 premium live event calendar can be seen below...

WWE Premium Live Events (2023)