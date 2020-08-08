Is The WWE Prepping For The Arrival Of A Fiend Faction?

✖

WWE might be building to something big for the scary persona of Bray Wyatt, the Fiend, and we believe that a "Fiend Faction" is in the works with some members that will shock many. With the Fiend being given the opportunity to defeat the likes of John Cena and Braun Strowman, Wyatt's insane alter ego recently attacked Alexa Bliss, with many believing that she might become "Sister Abigail", the fictional figure that Wyatt has been worshipping since his career at World Wrestling Entertainment. As the Fiend participates in more matches, will his cadre of wrestlers under his whims grow?

In his fight with John Cena during the latest Wrestlemania, the Fiend used the "Firefly Funhouse" match to not only assault Cena's psyche, but take a walk down memory lane. When the match was finished, the Fiend appeared in full garb and took over Cena's Instagram. Cena himself has yet to appear in another match for World Wrestling Entertainment since this match at Wrestlemania, and we believe that it might come down to the fact that he was kidnapped by Bray Wyatt in order to become an unwilling member of his new group under the leadership of the Fiend.

Braun Strowman's "Swamp Fight" with Wyatt worked on an entirely different level as Cena's, thanks in part to the history that Strowman had with the wielder of the Fiend identity. Originally appearing as the "black sheep" of Wyatt's cadre of wrestlers, the fight that took place between Bray and Braun resulted in Strowman being pulled beneath the water and leading us to believe that he might be wearing the sheep mask once again as a new member of the Firefly Funhouse.

Finally, Alexa Bliss was recently attacked on an episode of WWE Smackdown by the Fiend, following her making an "appearance" during the Swamp Fight, seemingly wearing the attire of Sister Abigail. If Bray Wyatt is indeed putting together a new group that will make up the Firefly Funhouse, having the likes of John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss as a part of it would make it be New World Order levels of power within the current roster of World Wrestling Entertainment and we're crossing our fingers that this is indeed the case!

