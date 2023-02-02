WWE President Talks Licensing Rights if Company Sells

The WWE has been in the news a lot lately, and not just due to the recent Royal Rumble event, as fans speculate if Vince McMahon's return will usher in the sale of the company. While rumors have been fast and furious that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia might be the one to purchase the company, the latest investor call for World Wrestling Entertainment was one to watch for many fans following the news. With President Nick Khan on the call, the higher-up took the opportunity to discuss licensing rights should WWE be sold.

During the latest investor call, Khan didn't mention who would be the specific buyer but did note that the WWE had been fielding calls from companies that might be interested in buying the wrestling organization. With World Wrestling Entertainment's library currently available to watch on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, Khan reassured listeners on the call that should the company be sold, the library and licensing rights would remain in place until a time following this year's WrestleMania, when the renewal rights would arrive.

Surprisingly enough, during the investor call, Khan addressed the idea of whether a potential sale would be impacted by Vince McMahon's role at the company and a potential future with a new owner:

"Yes. It's all about shareholder value. It's not about what role he'll have."

Last month, President Nick Khan took the opportunity to discuss the possibility of World Wrestling Entertainment being sold, while stressing the idea that the professional wrestling organization has become a "global content company":

"If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince certainly didn't believe it was anymore. Part of what I believe he was looking for in bringing in someone from the outside was to make sure the community at large didn't treat it that way. We believe we're a global content company."

While nothing has been set in stone when it comes to World Wrestling Entertainment finding a new owner, it certainly seems as though it's becoming more a question of "when" rather than "if" at this point.

Who do you think will ultimately end up purchasing the WWE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.