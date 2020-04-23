WWE Quarterly Earnings Report for Q1 2020 Start Time

✖

It's been a wild month for Vince McMahon and the WWE. The promotion hasn't been running live events since mid-March, WrestleMania weekend was scrapped and replaced with a two-day event in front of an empty arena, the XFL was shut down and promptly filed for bankruptcy (the former president of which is now suing McMahon), WWE's tapings at the Performance Center were nearly shut down by local law enforcement before Florida state officials deemed them "essential business," Rob Gronkowski signed with the company, won the 24/7 Championship and then announced his return to the NFL and plans to sell the pay-per-view streaming rights to another company fell through. And that's all without mentioning the cost-cutting measures announced last week, which resulted in more than 30 active wrestlers getting released while numerous backstage producers, announcers, referees, coaches, on-air talent and office employees were either fired or furloughed.

WWE's latest quarterly financial earnings report will take place on Thursday, which includes a conference call Vince McMahon and a handful of WWE officials will host to take questions from investors. These calls are usually when McMahon reveals what the promotion's overall strategy will be in the coming months, and is one of the rare times non-employees get to hear McMahon comment on various matters.

For those wondering, you can listen to the call live via WWE's Corporate website at 5 p.m. ET.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since last Wednesday:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

