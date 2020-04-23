WWE Quarterly Earnings Report for Q1 2020 Start Time
It's been a wild month for Vince McMahon and the WWE. The promotion hasn't been running live events since mid-March, WrestleMania weekend was scrapped and replaced with a two-day event in front of an empty arena, the XFL was shut down and promptly filed for bankruptcy (the former president of which is now suing McMahon), WWE's tapings at the Performance Center were nearly shut down by local law enforcement before Florida state officials deemed them "essential business," Rob Gronkowski signed with the company, won the 24/7 Championship and then announced his return to the NFL and plans to sell the pay-per-view streaming rights to another company fell through. And that's all without mentioning the cost-cutting measures announced last week, which resulted in more than 30 active wrestlers getting released while numerous backstage producers, announcers, referees, coaches, on-air talent and office employees were either fired or furloughed.
WWE's latest quarterly financial earnings report will take place on Thursday, which includes a conference call Vince McMahon and a handful of WWE officials will host to take questions from investors. These calls are usually when McMahon reveals what the promotion's overall strategy will be in the coming months, and is one of the rare times non-employees get to hear McMahon comment on various matters.
For those wondering, you can listen to the call live via WWE's Corporate website at 5 p.m. ET.0comments
Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since last Wednesday:
- Rusev
- Drake Maverick
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Lio Rush
- Aiden English
- Sarah Logan
- Erick Rowan
- Primo
- Epico
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Aleksandar Jaksic
- MJ Jenkins
- Dan Matha
- Alyssa Marino
- Taynara Conti
- Nick Comoroto
- Cezar Bononi
- Tino Sabbatelli
- Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)
- Mohamed Fahim
- Marcos Gomes
- Faisal Kurdi
- Hussain Aldagal
- Yifeng (Rocky)
And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:
- Kurt Angle
- Shane Helms
- Lance Storm
- Billy Kidman
- Mike Rotunda
- Dave (Fit) Finlay
- Pat Buck
- Sarah Stock
- Shawn Daivari
- Scott Armstrong
- Mike Chioda (Referee)
- Andrea Listenberger (Writer)
- Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)
- Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)
- Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)
- Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)
- Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)
- Jon Quasto (Announcer)
