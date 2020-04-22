R-Truth and Mojo Rawley Teases Taking the WWE 24/7 Championship Back From Rob Gronkowski

✖

Reigning WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski shocked both the wrestling and pro football worlds on Wednesday when news broke that he was coming out of retirement and was promptly traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move was particularly surprising to WWE fans, given that Gronk had just signed a contract with the company that reportedly involved him taking part in a couple of matches and had him host both nights of WrestleMania 36. WWE then released a statement saying that even though he was back in the NFL, Gronks reign with the 24/7 title was still intact for now.

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," the statement read. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere."

One of the first people to congratulate Gronk on his decision was 35-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth, who popped up on WWE Backstage this week and teased "getting my baby back."

"Rob, give me my baby back." - @RonKillings 😂😂😂 It seems that @RobGronkowski, the newest member of the @Buccaneers, is now a marked man. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/FPMqICi8zJ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 22, 2020

Truth entered WrestleMania 36 as 24/7 Champion but was pinned by Mojo Rawley after Gronk's failed attempt to win the title. On the following night Gronk dove off the announcer's platform inside the Performance Center onto a crowd of wrestlers, pinned Rawley, and ran out of the arena with the championship.

Based on his Twitter, it looks like Rawley hasn't forgotten about Gronk's betrayal.

Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats! But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania? I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. 🤔#ReceiptComing!!!! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 21, 2020

Even though Gronk hasn't been seen on WWE television since then, his reign with the title is already technically one of the longest in its history at approximately 28 days. Truth still holds the record for most days with the championship at 155, though Riddick Moss has the longest single reign at 41 days.

